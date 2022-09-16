Kaufman came to Bruce Field content to grind away at the Athens Hornets with their powerful running game and scored enough to leave with a 35-21 win.
The win improved Kaufman’s record to 3-1 while Athens dropped to 2-2.
The Lions seized the momentum on this Hornets Homecoming night when senior running back Braxton Garmon rambled in from 58 yards away, with 10:26 remaining, to extend their lead 28-14. Up until that point, the Hornets seemed to be able to respond to Kaufman’s efforts to pull away.
Kaufman had led early in the game, 14-0 on touchdowns by Julian Prox and Garmon. Athens got moving in second quarter with Jamauri Manning running with authority and Jaxson Stiles, starting in place of the injured Ty Arroyo, hitting a key pass to keep the drive going. Manning powered in for the first Athens score, capping the drive with 10:46 left in the period.
The Hornets defense stalled the Lions attack and got Stiles and crew the ball back with a chance to tie. They did just that when Manning made a spectacular snag of a Stiles pass and outraced the defenders to the end zone. Manning’s score covered 49-yards and gave the home crowd its biggest thrill of the night.
Athens stiffened on defense to turn back the next Kaufman threat and send the game into halftime still tied.
Kaufman gained the lead in the third quarter after lifting themselves out of a 3rd and long. They got most of it on a pass completion that would have set up fourth down, but a personal foul on the Hornets gave the Lions a first down at the 22-yard-line. Kaufman quarterback, Ty Burleson, then drilled a pass into the end zone to Prox to put the Lions on top to stay.
Athens travels to Jacksonville next week to open district play. Jacksonville is 1-3 after whipping Pine Tree, Friday night, 31-21.
