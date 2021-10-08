Here are the Week 7 football finals for the Henderson County area.
Note: The Trinidad Trojans host the ET Sports Chargers Saturday at 7 p.m. for homecoming at Trojan Field.
THURSDAY
Cross Roads 42, Mildred JV 0
MILDRED – The Cross Roads Bobcats pitched a shutout Thursday night against the Mildred Eagles junior varsity squad.
Cross Roads (3-3 overall) return to action Friday as they host the Colmesneil Bulldogs Friday at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
By Joe Elerson
EUSTACE – The Malakoff Tigers made a statement in the District 8-3A, Division I opener Friday at the Boneyard.
The Tigers evened their record at 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district play with a 62-0 victory over the Eustace Bulldogs. This was the second straight year Malakoff put up 62 points against the Bulldogs.
“We are 1-0 in district and we knew if we could survive that non-district schedule which was tough and try to stay healthy and keep the kids heads up that we would be okay,” Malakoff veteran coach Jamie Driskell said. “It was a great win tonight and I feel like Eustace will be fine. They have a chance to make the playoffs. We have to move forward and we can’t relish on this win too long and keep getting better.”
Malakoff leads the overall series 29-14 as this was the 43rd meeting between the two schools.
“It is always good to get the win and especially when you come here to Eustace,” Driskell said. “They are going to play us hard and their kids play extremely hard. Coach (Monty) Leaf has them going in the right direction and their coaches are doing a good job. I think they have a chance to make the playoffs. Playing a rival like this and playing them at their place in the first district game, a lot of things can happen. I am proud of our kids for stepping up and playing hard.”
With the loss, Eustace drops to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in district play. The Bulldogs face another difficult test Friday as they travel to Groesbeck to face a Goats team that is 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. The Goats held on to beat Fairfield, 29-22 Friday.
Malakoff returns to action Friday at Teague as the Lions (2-4, 1-0) shutout the Kemp Yellowjackets 30-0 Friday in Kemp.
“I am proud of the kids and for us getting this one done,” Driskell said. “We have got to move on and this is just one win and we are happy to get it but we are not satisfied.”
In Friday’s victory, senior Karter Fuller got an interception of Eustace quarterback Brody Sutton at the eight yard line with 7:52 remaining in the opening quarter. Fuller was later injured and did not return to the game.
“He (Karter) first thought that his kneecap might have come out of place,” Driskell said. “He had tore his ACL in his other knee during his freshman year. When he got to the sideline, he was pretty emotional and thought he had tore his ACL, but we don’t think so. We will get him examined and see what happens. We have a really good trainer in Bryan Anderson and he does a great job with those guys so we will see.”
Following the interception, Judson Driskell found Austin Massingill on a 60-yard bomb with 5:53 remaining to open the scoring. Juan Gonzales booted the PAT good.
Just over three minutes later, Driskell connected with Corey Phillips for 13 yards for the 14-0 lead with 2:47 remaining.
Senior linebacker D.K. Rose then picked up Sutton on a 40-yard TD for the 21-0 lead with 1:55 remaining in the first quarter.
“The defense played great and pretty much shut them down for the most part,” Driskell said. “Offensively, we wanted to be a little bit cleaner and we have things to work on and we will get better.”
In the second quarter, Duce Hart scored the only touchdown with 2:34 remaining on a 1 yard run for the 28-0 halftime lead.
Hart added two more TD runs in the third quarter on a four yard run and a 17 yard run with 5:02 remaining for the 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth, senior quarterback Kannon Poteete scored on a 13 yard run with 10:33 remaining to extend the lead to 49-0.
Weston Cartlidge then scored on a 14 yard run with 6:35 remaining for the 56-0 lead on Gonzales’ eighth PAT.
The final touchdown came with 47 seconds remaining as Poteete cashed in from five yards out. The PAT failed for the 62-0 finale.
Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BROWNSBORO – The opening of district play is the most exciting time of the fall season. The Brownsboro Bears and Mexia Black Cats thrilled the multitude of fans with some great football. The Bears came out victorious 27-0.
Bears coach Lance Connot expressed excitedly, “Opening district with a resounding victory was just what the doctor ordered. Winning the first one, puts us one more step towards our goal of making the playoffs.”
The first half scoring was all Brownsboro. Jorge Vicente kicked a 42 yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Bears a 3-0 lead.
After a fumble recovery by Tanner Ackerman who also had an interception, Jaxyn Rogers hit Gekyle Baker in stride from 47 yards out. Vicente’s kick made the score 10-0 at the end of the quarter.
The Bears scored twice in the second quarter. Baker intercepted a pass and sprinted 34 yards for the touchdown. Vicente made good on the pat. Payton Stephenson rambled in for a six yard touchdown. Vicente’s kick made it 24-0 going into halftime.
At halftime the Brownsboro Military Band and Golden Girl Drill Team put in fantastic performances. Before the game our youth football players led the Bears out on the field.
The second half was a defensive slobber knocker. The Blue Swarm defense got their first shutout of the season. The Bears controlling the line of scrimmage, just like they did in the first half, was paramount in the victory. The only scoring was a 31 yard field goal by Vicente. The final score of 27-0 gave the Bears a 1-0 district record.
There were many outstanding players for the Bears, including the offensive line consisting of CJ Cofer, Ryan Magrill, Andrew Green, Will Clague, Kaleb Hernandez, and Aiden Hardin. Defensively, Hardin, Ackerman, Levi Oliver, Logan McKinney, Alston Williams and Lane Epperson were all over the field.
Outstanding players for the Black Cats were Xavier Molina, Dontavious Daniels, Marshal Eberle, and Samuel Williams.
The Bears (1-0, 3-4) travel to Bullard next week and Mexia (0-1, 1-6) entertains Van.
Kilgore 46, Mabank 26
MABANK – The Mabank Panthers lost a tough contest to the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers (5-2 overall, 1-2 in district) are open Friday and returns to action Oct. 22 at Tyler Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill lost to Palestine, 30-27 Friday night to drop to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
Kilgore improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win.
Teague 30, Kemp 0
KEMP – The Kemp Yellowjackets opened District 8-3A, Division I play with a shutout loss to the Teague Lions Friday at Yellowjackets Stadium.
The Yellowjackets (0-5, 0-1) return to action Friday as they host the Fairfield Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
Teague improves to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in district play as they prepare to host the Malakoff Tigers Friday in Teague. Malakoff (3-3, 1-0) beat Eustace, 62-0 Friday at the Boneyard.
