Football: Bears cruise by Spring Hill

In the final non-district game of 2022, the Brownsboro Bears celebrated Homecoming Week defeating Spring Hill 49-28.
Bear Head Coach Lance Connot said,”We didn’t execute on offense as well as we usually do, so we’ll have to clean that up for district. But I’ll take 40 point games all the time. The defense really adjusted to assignment football in the second half. We love the win, but our focus is on Van. They’re good and we’re good so we want to get after it next week.”
The first half started with the Panthers scoring and ended with the Panthers scoring. Ryan McClain scored from 12 yards out, and Jose DeLaCruz kicked the first of two extra points. The final score was put up in the final 30 seconds on a one-yard plunge by Trevor Allen.
The Bears scored three touchdowns in between the two Spring Hill scores. Jaxyn Rogers passed 69 yards to Dylan Downey for Brownsboro’s first touchdown. Chris Sosa kicked the first of three straight extra points.
Antrone Campbell ran 33 yards behind some great blocking by the offensive line, plus downfield blocking by Downey and Landon Hayter, to score the Bears second touchdown. Rogers hit Gekyle Baker on a 30 yard touchdown pass for the third first half touchdown. The score at half was 21-14 in favor of Brownsboro.
The second half was dominated by the Bears. Three offensive touchdowns and one fumble recovery touchdown for the defense. The Panthers scored twice in the second half, but the final score came after the game had been decided.
Zane Mason ran a touchdown of 51 yards, and Mason passed 18 yards to Dwaylon Richardson for the other touchdown. DeLaCruz kicked both extra points to run the Panthers score to 28 points.
The Bears quarterback Rogers passed 48 yards to Vincent Chancellor and 23 yards to Downey for two of the second half touchdowns. Campbell ran in his second touchdown from nine yards out. The final touchdown was a recovered fumble rumble of 18 yards by Justice Allen. Sosa tacked on his seventh extra point to round out the scoring at 49-28.
Outstanding players for the Panthers were Bayne Brinkman, Carson Tidwell, Caden Newman, Allen, and Brooks Hill. Having good games for the Bears were Tanner Ackerman, Levi Oliver, Baker, Downey, Rogers, Allen, Bryson Kirby, Kaden King, Beau Hardin, and Carson Montgomery.
The Brownsboro Band was spectacular as usual, and Christina Rios was crowned homecoming queen by last year’s queen Becca Rumbo. It’s always great to win and put on a show for the Brownsboro Alumni.
Next week the Panthers (1-3) travel to Grace Community. The Bears (2-2) kick off district with the Kickapoo rivalry against the Vandals in Van. Hope to see lotsa Blue and Gold at Mal Fowler field.
