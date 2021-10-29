It was a doubleheader split Thursday in the home finale for the Athens Hornets.
In the JV White game, the Kilgore Bulldogs held a 6-0 lead at the half before winning 27-6, while the Athens JV needed a late touchdown to defeated Kilgore 32-28.
Both teams wrap up the season Thursday as they travel to Mabank to face the Panthers.
The JV White game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the JV Maroon.
JV MAROON
Athens JV 32, Kilgore 28
The late touchdown came with 1:05 remaining in regulation as D’Alessandro Soto scored on a 9-yard run with 1:05 remaining.
The Hornets went for two, but were unable to convert on the pass for the 32-28 lead.
Athens (5-3-1 overall and 3-2 in district play) had an interception first 31 seconds of the game as Kilgore returned an interception to the end zone, but the ball was fumbled out of bounds.
Following a fumble on the first play for Athens, Kilgore’s Derek Williams then ran 20 yards for the first touchdown at 9:29 remaining.
The Bulldogs went for two, but failed on the conversion for the 6-0 lead.
Kilgore then took a 14-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass. They ran in the two-point conversion for the 14-0 lead with 2:05 left.
Athens then got on the board with a trick play with 5:13 remaining in the half as Zach McLemore found lineman Fernando Guerrero for the 7-yard pass.
The Hornets missed the conversion for the 14-6 deficit. Athens then got to 14-12 as Charlie Fulton scored on a 15-yard run with 1:49 remaining.
The Hornets missed the two-point conversion. Athens then took an 18-14 lead as McLemore found Trey Townsend with 23 seconds remaining.
Kilgore would then take the lead at the half on a 55-yard TD pass with no time remaining for the 22-18 lead. Williams ran in the two-point conversion.
In the second half, Fulton gave Athens a 26-22 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run with one minute left in the third.
Kilgore’s final touchdown came on a 30-yard run with 5:27 in the fourth.
JV WHITE
Kilgore 27, Athens JV 6
Athens (2-7 overall, 0-5 in district play) played a physical first half only trailing 6-0 due to solid play from the defensive unit.
In the second half, Athens Hornet Dewayne Minifee had an interception at the 7:55 mark but the offense was unable to do anything with the turnover.
Kilgore took a 14-0 lead with 7:07 remaining in the third as Chris Williams scored on a 1-yard run. The PAT was good.
The Bulldogs then took a 20-0 lead on a long interception return for the touchdown with 6:07 remaining. The PAT was good.
Athens then got on the scoreboard with a 23-yard TD pass from Adian White to Minifee with 8:51 remaining in regulation.
The Hornets went for two, but the pass was picked off by Kilgore for the 20-6 deficit.
Kilgore then wrapped up the scoring with 8:39 remaining in regulation on a 49-yard run for the 27-6 victory. The PAT was good by the Bulldogs.
