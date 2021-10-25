The Athens Middle School Hornets went a combined 1-3 against Palestine Thursday at Bruce Field.
The Seventh Grade White team lost to Palestine 14-8, while the Maroon team lost 22-0. In the Eighth Grade action, the White team won 18-12, while the Maroon team lost 17-0.
In the seventh grade White team game, running back Kayin Jeter had the lone rushing touchdown, while quarterback Thatcher Diamond had the two-point conversion pass to Juan Robles. Highlighting the defense was middle linebacker Marlon Bowman.
In the seventh grade Maroon game, the defense was led by McCager Smith with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and cornerback Gerren Lee-Brown had an interception.
The offense was led by quarterback Satchel Williams and running back Ja’Bory Taylor.
In the eighth grade White game, the Hornets had a TD pass and run from quarterback Everett Metzier. The TD pass went to slot receiver Detavius Wells and running back Aiden Silmon sealed the victory with a 99-yard touchdown run. The defense was led by middle linebacker Sebastian Delgado.
In the eighth grade Maroon game, the Hornets offense was led by quarterback David Richardson and slot receiver Julius Brewer.
The defense had a goal line stand by defensive tackle Ricardo Zavala, linebacker Juan Cleto and free safety Mark Ray.
