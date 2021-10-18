LINDALE – The Athens Middle School football team went 2-2 against the Lindale Eagles Thursday in Lindale.
In seventh grade action, the White team won 14-6, while the Maroon team lost 36-6. In eighth grade action, the White team won 22-16, while the Maroon team lost 26-20.
The middle school teams return to action Thursday as they host the Palestine Wildcats at Bruce Field.
In the seventh grade White team game, the coaches highlighted running back Kayin Jeter with the two rushing TD’s, while cornerback Juan Robles sealed the victory with an interception.
In the seventh grade Maroon game, quarterback Satchel Williams had one TD to receiver Corderia Rockmore.
The defense was led by middle linebacker Ja’Bory Taylor.
In eighth grade White action, quarterback Everett Metzier had two TD passes and a two-point conversion rushing. His two touchdown passes went to receiver Detavius Wells.
Running back Aiden Silmon had one rushing touchdown, while the defense was led by middle linebacker Sebastian Delgado.
In the eighth grade Maroon game, the coaches highlighted quarterback David Richardson with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.
The two touchdown passes went to E’Manuel Moore, while the defense was led by Julius Brewer with an interception.
The defense was also ed by linebackers David Richardson, Juan Cleto and Elijah Carnes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.