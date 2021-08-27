Here are the Week 1 finals for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night. The Palmer at Kemp opener was canceled due to COVID protocols.
Athens 41, Brownsboro 7
By Joe Elerson
BROWNSBORO – The Athens Hornets came out firing on all cylinders in the Highway 31 championship Friday at Bear Stadium.
The Hornets walked out with a 41-7 thumping to keep the trophy at Bruce Field for another year.
This was the 20th overall with Athens (11-9 overall) holding a 3-1 lead in the Highway 31 championship.
They are 5-1 over the Bears in the past six seasons. They won last year’s meeting 42-28 at Bruce Field in the season opener.
Athens held a 34-0 lead after the first 24 minutes, while the defense forced two fumbles and an interception to keep the game scoreless for the Bears.
Athens junior quarterback Ty Arroyo was 12-of-15 for 172 yards with four touchdowns in the first half. He had a 31 and 10 yard TD pass to sophomore Jorien Ray, an 11-yard TD pass to sophomore Desmond Garrett and a 40-yard TD pass to junior Jaden Crane in the first half.
Senior running back JeCorey Roberts added a two-yard run with 2:33 remaining. Arroyo found Ray on the two-point conversion for the 27-0 lead.
Brownsboro’s only touchdown came with 5:15 remaining in the third as Jaxyn Rogers found Dylan Downey for 23 yards. Jorge Vicente booted the PAT good for the 34-7 deficit.
Roberts added a 14-yard run with 6:14 remaining in regulation for the 41-7 lead. Anthony Ariciaga booted the PAT good.
Grandview 24, Malakoff 21
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers began their thirteenth varsity football season under coach Jamie Driskell as they kicked off the 2021 campaign at home on Friday night, welcoming Grandview to town for the sixth matchup between the Tigers and Zebras since 2018.
In their last contest, Malakoff defeated Grandview by the score of 24-21 last November in the regional quarterfinals. The Tigers finished last season as regional semifinalists, dropping a 37-34 thriller at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium to Mount Vernon.
In a mainly defensive dogfight, it came down to the wire as the Tigers had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Grandview got the big stop and picked up the road win, fending off the Tigers, 24-21.
Inside Grandview’s 30, the Tigers turned it over on downs in their first possession of the year.
After forcing the Zebras to a 3-and-out, Malakoff was on the move and Duce Hart got the Tigers on the board, 7-0, with a 39-yard touchdown run.
Grandview held the ball at their own 36 going into the second quarter.
With 9:17 left until halftime, a high snap on a punt by Malakoff went into the end zone and the Zebras got on the board with a safety, 7-2.
On the ensuing possession, Grandview’s Gavin Leftwich converted a 4th down in Malakoff’s territory and Brycen Davis threw a 29-yard TD pass as they took the 9-7 lead with 7:07 to go.
The Tigers were on the move and reached the Zebra 22-yard line, but they lost the ball at the edge of the end zone as Grandview recovered it. However, Malakoff quickly forced them to a 3-and-out to punt from their own end zone.
The Tigers jumped ahead to take the 14-9 lead on a 25-yard touchdown reception by Corey Phillips and that would be the score at the break.
Grandview went marching to open the second half and after a nearly four-minute drive, they capped off with an 11-yard touchdown catch by Kason English and led 17-14.
After a big catch by Austin Masingill to Zebra territory, Hart scored his second touchdown with a 29-yard run and the Tigers led 21-17 with 5:06 in the third quarter.
With less than 15 seconds left, the Tigers stopped the Zebras a yard shy on a fourth down to force a turnover on downs, taking the ball into the fourth quarter.
Beginning with a run to Malakoff’s 45-yard line by Leftwich, the ensuing Zebra drive saw Grandview convert two fourth downs before Davis dashed in on a two-yard rushing score to take the 24-21 lead with under three minutes left in the game.
With 33 seconds remaining, the Tigers stood just outside the red zone and converted a huge fourth down thanks to Hart to keep the drive alive. After scrambling to spike the ball with two seconds left in regulation, the Tigers lined up for a field goal and a chance to send the contest into overtime, but Grandview made the stop by blocking the field goal and sealing the deal, defeating the Tigers by the score of 24-21.
Malakoff (0-1) looks to bounce back as they hit the road next Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face the Van Vandals.
Mabank 30, Bullard 17
BULLARD – The Mabank Panthers got off to a hot start in the 2021 season opener with a strong performance at Bullard.
The Panthers won 30-17 for the first win of the season.
Mabank is scheduled to return to action Friday as they host the Kemp Yellowjackets. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The game is the opener for Kemp after their it’s game was canceled Friday against Palmer.
Eustace 36, Blooming Grove 26
BLOOMING GROVE – Second year coach Monty Leaf and the Eustace Bulldogs picked up a big seasoning opening road win.
The Bulldogs got payback following a 17-14 loss last year in the opener.
Eustace (1-0) is scheduled to return to action back on the road Friday as they travel to Lone Oak to face the Buffaloes. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT 39, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD – First-year coach Michael Warren and the Trinidad Trojans had a tough loss Friday at Trojan Field in the season opener.
The Trojans (0-1) are set to return to action Friday as they host the Penelope Wolverines at 7:30 p.m.
