The Cardinals have placed 17 players on the 2021 All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference Team, including four first-teamers.
Named to the first team were Korey King (return specialist), Cam Camper (wide receiver), Kamaurja Kenney (defensive lineman) and Jacob Berry (linebacker). King was also named honorable mention at wide receiver.
Also named honorable mention were:
Quinton Williams (OL)
Nathan Jones (TE)
Joedrick Lewis (DB)
Rashad Onezime (DB)
Jordan Davis (QB)
Kerry Brooks (LB)
Tristian Fletcher (LB)
Darren Roberson (DE)
Jake Gaster (P/K)
Greyson Morgan (TE)
Kordell David (WR)
Cordrick Dunn (RB)
Cameron Collier (RB)
