The LaPoynor Flyers’ boys basketball team continued their hot start to the 2019-2020 season by winning the annual Athens Invitational this past weekend.
Coach Dean Nuckolls’ squad capped off their impressive tournament run with a 62-55 victory Saturday over the Midland-Greenwood Rangers in the championship game.
The Flyers opened the bracket with a thrilling 56-54 victory in overtime against Jacksonville.
In game two, they fended off Palestine, 57-54.
In the semifinal, it took double overtime, but they knocked out Mabank, 55-52.
Isaac Jackson was the MVP with 16 points and 14 rebounds in the championship game. He also won the three-point contest with 18, a tournament record.
Kase Johnston also had 16 points along with nine rebounds against Greenwood.
LaPoynor remains undefeated at 11-0 and resumes action on Tuesday night at Laneville.
