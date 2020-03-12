The winning streak continues for Dean Nuckolls and his LaPoynor Flyers team as they are going to the 1A State Championship. Early Thursday morning, they took on the Nazareth Swifts in the state semifinals.
LaPoynor built a comfortable lead in the first half and were never threatened the rest of the way, picking up the 63-53 semifinal victory.
After LaPoynor opened with the 11-6 lead, they outscored the Swifts, 27-18, to close the first half and lead 38-24 at the break. Isaac Jackson led the Flyers with 16 points and six rebounds in the first half.
Nazareth had a 29-25 edge in the second half and though they trimmed the score to ten points late, it was not enough as the Flyers kept their distance with the 63-53 win.
Jackson led the Flyers with a double-double that included 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kam Eldridge had 13 points with two rebounds.
Kase Johnston had nine points and Garrett Nuckolls had eight.
LaPoynor (34-3) will play Slidell on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. for the 1A State Championship.
