The LaPoynor Flyers welcomed Kennard to town on Friday night, looking to continue their unbeaten district run.
The Flyers took care of business on their home court, as the boys throttled the Tigers, 79-35.
Meanwhile, the Lady Flyers' game against Kennard was forfeited due to a number of Lady Tiger players battling the flu.
LaPoynor travels to Apple Springs on Tuesday with the girls (14-3; 10-0) tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys (20-1; 12-0) playing at 7 p.m.
