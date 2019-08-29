ATHENS — Water level is four inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week with slow action across the board.
Outside grass edges are giving up a few bass on Texas rigs and wacky worms. Schooling action has slowed. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.22 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is picking up decent numbers of blue cat using fresh shad around main lake humps. White bass a few hybrids hitting slabs in the same areas.
Crappie are best beneath bridges offering shade. Black bass are taking shaky heads, Texas rigs and finesse jigs around docks with brush. Also some fish holding around brush piles on drops in 14-16 feet.
CONROE — Water level is 1.53 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish early around rock and shore cover using topwaters cranks and light Texas rigs, then moving to offshore structure with brush in 12-18 feet with Carolina rigs and deep diving crank baits.
Catfish are good with limits coming around baited holes in 18-22 feet, mainly on cheese and night crawlers.
NACONICHE — Water is about three inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has improved with some decent quality fish taking swim jigs and underspins worked in timber in 12-14 feet of water around pods of shad. Some schooling activity reported. No report on crappie.
PINES — Water level is about .58 inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass are scattered with some good quality coming on Carolina rigs and Flukes.
Crappie are good with limits coming around brush piles using shiners and jigs. Catfish are good on trotline tipped with cut bait and live perch.
FORK — Water level is 1.24 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass and crappie fishing have been slow with the hot, muggy weather.
Channel cat are still steady over baited holes in 25-30 feet with limits coming punch bait and night crawlers.
PALESTINE — Water level is seven inches low and stained up north, clear down south. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff bass fishing has been tough with the best bite coming on Carolina rigs and jigs in 5-10 feet on points. Also some fish on docks with brush in 10 feet, hitting jigs. Crappie are good in standing timber in 15 feet, hitting 1/16 ounce jigs.
Catfish are good around docks and retaining walls, hitting liver and chicken hearts.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about two inches low and stained. Surface temp in the low 90s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been slow with the best action coming on wacky worms fished tight to rock at the dam.
Senkos also producing some bites early in the day in skinny water. Bream are good off piers using worms.
Crappie are slow; a few fish reported around brush in 20 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass fishing has been slow with a few fish reported shallow around wood in 3-5 feet, hitting spinnerbaits, ‘Traps and square bills.
Blue cats are fair in timber 15-18 feet deep and on windy shorelines early. White bass are slow to fair on points in 22-28 feet, mainly on slabs.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is two inches low and stained. Water temp in the low 90s.
Randy Dearman says the best bite has been white bass. Humps and road beds on the lower end of the lake producing best results; some schooling activity reported around Pine Island.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.27 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been tough. Fish holding around brush in 28-35 feet, but reluctant to bite at times.
Bass fishing has been slow to fair around brush piles and hard bottom structure in 18-26 feet, hitting worms and cranks. Some fish schooling, hitting ‘Traps and topwaters. A few fish shallow around grass early in the day, hitting frogs, Senkos and swim jigs.
Catfish are fair over baited holes using punch bait and cut shad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.