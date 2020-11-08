What a community!
The businesses, eating establishments, and individuals have helped raise over $40,000 in the five years of Judge Montgomery’s Golf Tourney.
The donations are still coming in for this year’s edition.
The first place team of Sam Scott, Seth Scott, James Wangler and Jim Bustamante shot an 18 under, 54, at Garden Valley Golf Resort.
Coming in second at 11 under, 61, was Todd Wright, John Hartsfield, John Hartsfield Jr. and Austin Adair.
Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Dave Odle. Closest to the pin on No. 4 was Caleb Sneed.
The tourney was a resounding success.
