The temperatures were in the upper 90s Thursday, but parents, friends and supporters of the Athens Hornets gathered at Bruce Field to see the many students who will be performing, cheering and competing in the 2022-2023 school year.
Football Coach Zac Harrell gave the opening greeting.
"Athens is truly a great place," Harrell said. "I don't know about you guys, but I've really tried this year to focus on the positive and what our opportunities are. I'm really blessed to live, work and raise a family in a community like Athens, Texas,"
Fans were not only introduced to the Hornets football team, who's regular season begins in three weeks, but the volleyball player, who are just days away for their opener. The large collection of students competing in various sports included, soccer, tennis, cross country, track, baseball, softball and more.
In addition, the cheerleaders were on hand to perform intermittent spirit yells to stoke the crowd for the next round of names to be announced. The Stingerettes were there as were the members of the Pride of the Hornets Marching Band.
"They come out here in the heat at about 1 p.m. to practice, year-round," Harrell said.
He told the crowd that Athens is blessed with a great group of students, teachers and coaches.
The Hornets’ first football game is at Bruce Field against a rival from State Highway 31, the Brownsboro Bears. They'll begin District play Sept. 23, on the road at Jacksonville.
