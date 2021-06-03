The face of spirit has changed at Trinity Valley Community College.
In a ceremony earlier today, the college unveiled a family of spirit logos, including a primary logo which depicts the frontal view of a cardinal head.
Cardinal Hall of Fame member and former longtime athletic director/head men's basketball coach Leon Spencer revealed the new primary logo to a gathering of approximately 100 in the foyer of the administration building on the Athens campus. The event was also webcast to an audience via the Cardinal Sports Network.
"This is something that TVCC has needed for a long time," said President Jerry King, Ed.D. "Since the college opened 75 years ago in 1946, we have never truly had a consistent Cardinal logo that is unique to us.
"I've seen a variety of Cardinal logos used throughout the many years I've been at TVCC, but I'm excited that we finally have something consistent that will be used by all our programs.
King also remarked how pleased he was with how smooth the process went and thanked the committee and subcommittee for their service. He said the transition has his full support in the shift from the old logo to the new family of spirit logos.
"This is truly an important day in the history of our athletic program and college," said Athletic Director Eddie Kite. "The logos are ours. They will become the Trinity Valley brand.
"Our coaches look forward to transitioning to the new family of logos on uniforms and other gear beginning today."
Once the logos were revealed, Eric Rickabaugh of Rickabaugh Graphics, which the college partnered with during the process, spoke from his office in Ohio. Rickabaugh Graphics is the official graphic designer for the NJCAA.
"Rickabaugh Graphics feels extremely honored to have been a part of creating the new spirit logos for Trinity Valley Community College," Rickabaugh said. "When we began working with the committee, it was very clear there was an interest in having a new brand that matched Trinity Valley's storied history.
"It was very obvious the new primary spirit logo had to be a cardinal that was tough, strong, competitive and unique.
"Without question, Trinity Valley has a rich tradition and we believe the new logos capture the energy and pride embodied there."
Beginning Thursday, the new logos will be phased in, replacing the current logo. Also, a branding standards manual will be developed and finalized this summer.
