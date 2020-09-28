The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in district play with a four-set victory over Palmer Friday.
Eustace won by scores of 24-26, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-19.
In the victory, Eustace was led by Rubi Bailey with 18 kills, and two assists, Emma Bell with nine kills, and four digs and Georgia Utz with three kills and one ace.
Alyssa Lane had three kills, Kierra Abrahamson had two kills and one dig, Faith Merchant had one kill and Gracey Pitchford had 12 assists and one dig.
Havynn Mahaffey had 14 assists and two aces, Emma Reynolds had one dig and Ella Taylor had two assists and one ace.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at Kemp.
