The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 14-1 overall and 7-1 in district play with a four-set victory over KempTuesday.
Eustace won by scores of 25-22, 24-26, 25-22 and 26-24.
In the victory, Eustace was led by Rubi Bailey with 19 kills, and one dig, Georgia Utz with nine kills and two aces and Emma Bell with seven kills and one dig.
Alyssa Lane had three kills, Kierra Abrahamson had three kills, Sam Cofer had two kills and Gracey Pitchford had 20 assists.
Lyra Landrum had one kill, Havynn Mahaffey had 15 assists and one dig and Ella Taylor had two assists and one kill.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Friday at home against Blooming Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.