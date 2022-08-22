The first month of high school volleyball has been packed with activity, with numerous East Texas Tournaments to give teams plenty of playing time.
Eustace entertained a pack of visitors with 27 teams in the Chuck Powers Invitational in Honor of Maggie Groom. Chuck Powers was the longtime volleyball coach at Eustace. Maggie Groom was killed in a car accident in 2020 at age 18. She was a Eustace grad and had played volleyball there.
"It turned out really good. It was a big deal for Eustace,” said Tosha Spain, Eustace Volleyball Coach.
"Maggie's mom was at the tournament, so that was a good thing.”
A lot of people volunteered their time and efforts to make the event a success, including the Eustace Lady Bulldog players.
"The girls were amazing," Spain said.
On the court Edgewood won the tournament and Brownsboro finished second.
Eustace won the Gold bracket, Spain said, losing to Canton in the final.
Brownsboro swept Scurry Rosser on Friday, then defeated Kaufman, two sets to one. The Bears concluded the weekend with a 2-0 Saturday loss to Edgewood in the final.
In other weekend activity, Athens dropped two matches to Kaufman over the weekend after having pulled to .500 for the season with three wins in four outings.
Athens started well, slipping by in the opening set 27-25. After dropping the second set, Athens rallied to take the third, 25-22, to go ahead in the match. Kaufman dominated the fourth set 25-11 to set up the winner-take-all fifth, won by Kaufman 15-9.
On Saturday, Kaufman won in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-14. Athens record was 4-6 headed into Tuesday's match at Terrell.
Cross Roads had a busy weekend, with tournament action on Friday and Saturday. They took wins over Blooming Grove, Oakwook, Elkhart, Edgewood and Mildred.
Mabank has started well this season, with a 12-6 record. The Lady Panthers stopped St. Augustine in tournament action, two sets to one. They then lost in two sets to LRA and to Burnet in three.
Malakoff, who swept Cross Roads on Tuesday, ended the week with losses Saturday against Paradise and Iowa Park. The Lady Tigers are host to Browsboro Tuesday.
Trinidad lost 3 sets to 1, on the road against Mount Calm Friday.
