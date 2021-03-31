The Eustace Lady Bulldogs easily handled Rice on Tuesday winning 16-1 in 3 innings.
Eustace tallied eight runs in the third inning. Contributing to the big inning included senior Kayla Lovelady, sophomore Emma Bell, senior Alyssa Lane, sophomore Emma Reynolds and senior Gracey Pitchford who all drove in runs.
Junior Brooklyn Moore got the win in the circle. She surrendered one run on two hits over three innings, striking out three and walking zero.
The Lady Bulldogs were led at the plate by Bell who went 2-for-3.
Eustace didn't commit a single error in the field and stole nine bases including Bell with three.
Eustace is now 11-8 overall and 4-3 in district play.
