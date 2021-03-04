The Eustace Lady Bulldogs had a strong performance in their last preseason home game.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Frankston 14-4 in five innings to improve to 4-3 overall.
They will start District 18-3A play when they host Malakoff at Eustace on Tuesday. The junior varsity will start at 4:30 with varsity to follow.
Senior Lauren Herring got the win in the circle against Frankston.
Senior Kayla Lovelady hit a home run to left field in the second inning, while senior Alyssa Lane hit two home runs both to right field.
Eustace tallied seven runs in the fourth with RBI hits by Lane, Herring, sophomore Madison Coker and senior Kim Lugo.
Eustace had 13 hits in the game combined. Lane, Herring, senior Gracey Pitchford and sophomore Emma Reynolds each racked up multiple hits for Eustace.
Reynolds led the Lady Bulldogs with two stolen bases, as the Lady Bulldogs combined for six stolen bases.
