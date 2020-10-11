EUSTACE – The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 17-1 overall and 10-1 in district play with a three-set victory over Malakoff Friday.
Eustace won by scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-23.
In the victory, Eustace was led by Rubi Bailey with 21 kills and seven digs.
Emma Bell had nine kills, Georgia Utz had six kills and one assists and Alyssa Lane had two kills.
Sam Cofer and Kierra Abrahamson had one kill each, while Havynn Mahaffey had 22 assists. Gracey Pitchford had 15 assists and three aces.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at home against Rice.
