Tosha Spain’s Eustace Lady Bulldog squad traveled to Kemp on Friday night for a district matchup.
The Lady Bulldogs’ varsity team took care of business against the Lady Jackets in three sets. Eustace won the first two by a score of 25-15 and held off Kemp in the third set, 25-19.
The Lady Bulldogs tallied up a total of 34 kills for the match, with Rubi Bailey and Georgia Utz leading the way with 13 and seven respectively.
Maggie Groom averaged three blocks per set.
Havynn Mahaffey and Emma Bell averaged 13 and nine assists.
The Lady Bulldogs have won four games in a row and improve to 25-9 and 9-2 in district.
They resume play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Malakoff. Afterwards, they close the regular season at Rice on Friday and at Scurry next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.