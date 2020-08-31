EUSTACE – The Eustace Lady Bulldogs defeated the Elkhart Lady Elks Friday in straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 25-14.
In the victory, Emma Bell led the way with nine kills. Rubi Bailey had eight kills and one dig. Teammate Georgia Utz had six kills and one ace and Kierra Abrahamson and Alyssa Lane had three kills each.
Havynn Mahaffey had 17 assists, one dig and one ace, while Gracey Pitchford recorded eight assists and two aces. Ella Taylor recorded one assist for the Lady Bulldogs.
Eustace wraps up non-district play Tuesday hosting the Mabank Lady Panthers at E.L. Kirk Gymnasium.
