The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-1 overall and 8-1 in district play with a three-set victory over Blooming Grove Friday.
Eustace won by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-15.
In the victory, Eustace was led by Rubi Bailey with 19 kills and one dig, Emma Bell had seven kills, one assists and one dig.
Alyssa Lane had five kills, Georgia Utz had four kills and one ace, Sam Cofer had two kills, Kierra Abrahamson had one kill and one dig and Gracey Pitchford had 15 assists, one kill and three digs.
Havynn Mahaffey had 15 assists and Ella Taylor had four assists, one dig and one kill.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at Mildred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.