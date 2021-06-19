Here is the 2021 Athens Daily Review All-Henderson County softball team.
Player of the Year
Emma Bell, Sophomore, Eustace
The past season was impressive for Eustace sophomore Emma Bell as a pitcher and catcher for the Eustace Lady Bulldogs.
Bell batted .573 with 23 RBI, 11 double, two triples, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases.
She had a .904 fielding percentage with 20 putouts, two double plays and 27 assists.
In the circle, Bell had 50 strikeouts in 65 and a third innings with six walks as she faced 309 batters during a 17-12 bi-district finalist year.
First Team
Pitcher – Brooklyn Cook, Jr., Athens.
Catcher – Payten Nolen, Jr., Mabank.
First Base – Kayleigh Woods, Soph., Athens.
Second Base – Abigail Garcia, Sr., Athens.
Shortstop – Brooklyn Moore, Jr., Eustace.
Third Base – Camryn Gaddis, Fr., Malakoff.
Outfield – Denver Starkes, Sr., Malakoff.
Outfield – Trinity Hawkins, Soph., Brownsboro.
Outfield – Kelsea Boles, Sr., Malakoff.
Utility – Alli Reynolds, Soph., Cross Roads.
Designated Player – Aspen Odom, Sr., Athens.
Second Team
Pitcher – Carlee Cline, Jr., Mabank.
Catcher – Emma Reynolds, Soph., Eustace.
First Base – Emily Spiva, Soph., Malakoff.
Second Base – Alyssa Lane, Sr., Eustace.
Shortstop – Karlie Cook, Sr., Athens.
Third Base – Emma Barrentine, Jr., Brownsboro.
Outfield – Kallie Beasley, Sr., Mabank.
Outfield – Alexa Wilcoxson, Sr., Athens.
Outfield – Christina Wolverton, Jr., Athens.
Honorable Mention
Athens – Alexis Woods, Cae Cae Sneed, Jill Calkins, Isabella Rodriguez, McKenzie Hair.
Cross Roads – Brooke Lawrence.
Eustace – Emma Fisher.
Mabank – Hannah Hanes, Ashlyn Liles, Hailey Ledbetter, Katy Brock, Presley Green.
Malakoff – Ariel Posey, Bailey Riley, Emma Blaser.
No Nominations – Kemp, Trinidad.
