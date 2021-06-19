Here is the 2021 Athens Daily Review All-Henderson County softball team.

Player of the Year

Emma Bell, Sophomore, Eustace

The past season was impressive for Eustace sophomore Emma Bell as a pitcher and catcher for the Eustace Lady Bulldogs.

Bell batted .573 with 23 RBI, 11 double, two triples, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases.

She had a .904 fielding percentage with 20 putouts, two double plays and 27 assists.

In the circle, Bell had 50 strikeouts in 65 and a third innings with six walks as she faced 309 batters during a 17-12 bi-district finalist year.

First Team

Pitcher – Brooklyn Cook, Jr., Athens.

Catcher – Payten Nolen, Jr., Mabank.

First Base – Kayleigh Woods, Soph., Athens.

Second Base – Abigail Garcia, Sr., Athens.

Shortstop – Brooklyn Moore, Jr., Eustace.

Third Base – Camryn Gaddis, Fr., Malakoff.

Outfield – Denver Starkes, Sr., Malakoff.

Outfield – Trinity Hawkins, Soph., Brownsboro.

Outfield – Kelsea Boles, Sr., Malakoff.

Utility – Alli Reynolds, Soph., Cross Roads.

Designated Player – Aspen Odom, Sr., Athens.

Second Team

Pitcher – Carlee Cline, Jr., Mabank.

Catcher – Emma Reynolds, Soph., Eustace.

First Base – Emily Spiva, Soph., Malakoff.

Second Base – Alyssa Lane, Sr., Eustace.

Shortstop – Karlie Cook, Sr., Athens.

Third Base – Emma Barrentine, Jr., Brownsboro.

Outfield – Kallie Beasley, Sr., Mabank.

Outfield – Alexa Wilcoxson, Sr., Athens.

Outfield – Christina Wolverton, Jr., Athens.

Honorable Mention

Athens – Alexis Woods, Cae Cae Sneed, Jill Calkins, Isabella Rodriguez, McKenzie Hair.

Cross Roads – Brooke Lawrence.

Eustace – Emma Fisher.

Mabank – Hannah Hanes, Ashlyn Liles, Hailey Ledbetter, Katy Brock, Presley Green.

Malakoff – Ariel Posey, Bailey Riley, Emma Blaser.

No Nominations – Kemp, Trinidad.

