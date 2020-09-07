EUSTACE – The Lone Oak Buffaloes rolled into the Boneyard Friday night expecting to meet a Bulldog team who was riddled with turn overs and mistakes a week earlier. What the Buffaloes encountered was a Bulldog team that looked liked a totally different squad.
The Bulldogs combined for a total of 399 yards with 375 of those yards being on the ground. The Bulldogs capped a 63 yard scoring drive when quarterback Paxton Schwartz connected with wide receiver Christian Case for a 13 yard score. The extra point was no good giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
The rest of the first quarter was all defense as both teams were unable to make any progress offensively.
The Bulldogs found pay dirt again in the second quarter when running back Jake Haney scored on a 70 yard touch down run. The Bulldogs two point conversion failed giving the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead.
The Bulldogs suffered their only turn over of the night with the buffaloes recovering a bulldog fumble near midfield. The Bulldog defense was able to hold the Buffaloes and went into halftime with a 12-0 lead.
Both teams struggled offensively during the third quarter. The Buffaloes were showing some life offensively when the Bulldogs forced a Lone Oak fumble and recovered the ball on the 47 yard line. Neither team was able to find the end zone and the third quarter ended with the Bulldogs holding onto a 12-0 lead.
Both teams came to life offensively in the fourth quarter. Eustace found the end zone first when Haney weaved through the Buffalo defense on an 80-yard touchdown run. David Austin added the extra point giving the Bulldogs a 19-0 lead.
The Bulldog defense came up big again forcing a Lone Oak fumble. The Bulldogs Haney found the end zone once again with a 54 yard touch down run. The extra point was blocked by the Buffaloes giving the Bulldogs a 25-0 lead.
The Buffaloes finally found the end zone when quarterback Adrian Gudgel scored on a 45-yard run. Kicker Rylan Goodwin made the extra point giving the Bulldogs a 25-7 lead.
Eustace workhorse Haney found the end zone again on a 15 yard run that was called back due to a holding penalty. A couple of plays later, the Bulldogs Schwartz scored on a 2 yard run. The extra point was good giving the Bulldogs a 32-7 victory over the Buffaloes.
The Bulldogs combined for a total of 399 yards. 345 rushing with Jake Haney rushing for 344 yards. Paxton Schwartz was 2-6 passing for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Upon speaking with Bulldogs Head Coach Monty Leaf, I asked what the difference was this week compared to the Blooming Grove game. Leaf stated that turnovers were the reason the Dogs lost last week. Leaf stated “you cant win games with 8 turnovers.”
The Bulldogs executed on both offense and defense. The Bulldogs with face the Palestine Westwood Panthers at Westwood next week.
