The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 14-9 overall and 7-4 in District 18-3A play with a 16-1 victory over Kemp Tuesday.
The game was ended in run-rule fashion after Eustace scored nine runs in the first, four in the second and three in the fourth inning.
Emma Reynolds and Emma Bell each went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Reynolds had three RBI, while Bell had two RBI in the win.
Eustace also had hits from Brooklyn Moore, Lauren Herring, Kim Lugo and Sadie Jo Long. Alyssa Lang scored four of the runs for the Lady Bulldogs, while Long had three.
Moore got the victory in the circle with a complete game one hitter. She allowed one unearned run with six strikeouts and no walks.
