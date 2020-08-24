The Eustace Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season with victories over Cayuga and Brownsboro over the weekend.
In the victory over Cayuga, Eustace won by scores of 16-25, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-20. Against Brownsboro, the Lady Bulldogs won by scores of 25-16, 25-22, 18-25 and 25-13.
Against Cayuga, Rubi Bailey led the way with 11 kills and 1 dig, while Emma Bell had seven kills. Georgia Utz had seven kills, Alyssa Lane had six kills and one block, Lyra Landrum, Kierra Abrahamson and Gracey Pitchford had two kills. Pitchford also recorded 11 assists in the victory.
Havynn Mahaffey had four aces for the Lady Bulldogs.
In the win over Brownsboro, Bailey had 10 kills, two aces and two digs, Utz had seven kills, one dig and one ace and Bell had five kills and two digs.
Landrum had four kills and one dig, while Lane recorded two kills. Pitchford had 15 assists, Mahaffey had 12 assists and two digs and Ella Taylor recorded one assists.
Eustace returns to action Tuesday at Frankston.
