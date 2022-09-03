Eustace pulls out homecoming win

For the second straight week, Eustace went to the wire and finished just ahead of their opponent.
On Homecoming night, the Bulldogs dropped Maypearl 28-21 to run their record to 2-0 under new coach Kevin Chase.
Maypearl comes out of the District 7-3A Division 1 where Grandview and West reside. For Eustace it was a fitting end to a celebration of times past and the current crop of Bulldogs.
Elsewhere around the county.
The Cross Roads Bobcats were once again traveling, Friday, but secured a home win against Meridian 24-22.
The win gives Cross Roads a 2-0 mark, while Meridian is 0-2.
Cross Roads plays before the home crowd Friday, against Bruceville Eddy.
Athens and Brownsboro were the other Henderson County schools to get wins. Athens was on the road to Waxahachie, where they beat Life, 48-18. The Browsboro Bears evened their season record by tethering the Fairfield Eagles, 43-20. The explosive Bears average 35 points per game after two outings.
The Kemp Yellowjackets are now 0-2 after a loss to Blooming Grove. Blooming Grove jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and finished on top 42-21.
Malakoff took a No. 4 state ranking into its game with Grandview, who came in 6th. Grandview had a big second quarter and won 21-17.
Trinidad had a tough time on the road against 2-0 Ghoulson. The 55-13 loss sends the Trojans to 0-2 with a trip to Penelope next week.
