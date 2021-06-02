EUSTACE – Eustace ISD wrapped up the 2020-21 athletic school year recognizing the top athletes in their sports during the annual athletic banquet May 27.
The Male Athlete of the Year was Cade Adair, while Rubi Bailey and Ella Taylor shared the Female Athlete of the Year award.
Here is the award winners from the Eustace athletic banquet.
Male Athlete of the Year – Cade Adair.
Female Athletes of the Year – Rubi Bailey and Ella Taylor.
Football
MVP – Cade Adair.
Offensive Player – Christian Case.
Defensive Player – Wyatt Farmer.
Heart Award – Wesley Kirchenbauer.
Boys Basketball
MVP – Cade Adair.
Offense – Mark Patek and Cooper Reeve.
Defense – Paxton Schwartz.
Heart Award – Christian Case.
Girls Basketball
MVP – Rubi Bailey.
Defensive Player – Emma Bell.
Offensive Player – Avery Reeve.
Heart Award – Emma Reynolds and Emma Fisher.
Powerlifting
MVP Boys – Sebastian Urteaga.
MVP Girls – Guadalupe Garcia.
Volleyball
MVP – Rubi Bailey.
Newcomer – Lyra Landrum.
Heart – Varsity Team.
Softball
MVP – Emma Bell.
Offensive POY – Alyssa Lane.
Defensive POY – Emma Reynolds.
Heart – 2021 Varsity Softball Team.
Girls Track
MVP – Ella Taylor.
Field event MVP – Okayla Brookins and Kierra Abrahamson.
Newcomer – Emily Thornhill.
Boys Track
MVP – Trenton Porte.
Newcomers of the Year – Ryan Porte and Cameron Wing.
Field Event MVP – David Austin.
Girls Cross Country
MVP – Madisen Kulsa.
Heart Award – Paige Row.
Newcomer of the Year – Jadie Milner.
Boys Cross Country
MVP – Ryan Porte.
Heart Award – Nate Holland.
Newcomer – Ryan Porte.
Baseball
MVP – Cade Adair.
Heart Award – 2021 Varsity Team.
Pitchers of the Year – Chris Garcia and Sam Marquez.
Offensive MVP – Carlos Garcia and Cannon Kilcrease.
Golf
Boys MVP – Colton Prunty.
Girls MVP – Tabitha Rigby and Melissa Millan.
Most Improved Boy – Josef Heidle.
Bass Fishing
Team of the Year – Landry Hipp and Caleb Gonzales.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.