EUSTACE – Eustace ISD wrapped up the 2020-21 athletic school year recognizing the top athletes in their sports during the annual athletic banquet May 27.

The Male Athlete of the Year was Cade Adair, while Rubi Bailey and Ella Taylor shared the Female Athlete of the Year award.

Here is the award winners from the Eustace athletic banquet.

Male Athlete of the Year – Cade Adair.

Female Athletes of the Year – Rubi Bailey and Ella Taylor.

Football

MVP – Cade Adair.

Offensive Player – Christian Case.

Defensive Player – Wyatt Farmer.

Heart Award – Wesley Kirchenbauer.

Boys Basketball

MVP – Cade Adair.

Offense – Mark Patek and Cooper Reeve.

Defense – Paxton Schwartz.

Heart Award – Christian Case.

Girls Basketball

MVP – Rubi Bailey.

Defensive Player – Emma Bell.

Offensive Player – Avery Reeve.

Heart Award – Emma Reynolds and Emma Fisher.

Powerlifting

MVP Boys – Sebastian Urteaga.

MVP Girls – Guadalupe Garcia.

Volleyball

MVP – Rubi Bailey.

Newcomer – Lyra Landrum.

Heart – Varsity Team.

Softball

MVP – Emma Bell.

Offensive POY – Alyssa Lane.

Defensive POY – Emma Reynolds.

Heart – 2021 Varsity Softball Team.

Girls Track

MVP – Ella Taylor.

Field event MVP – Okayla Brookins and Kierra Abrahamson.

Newcomer – Emily Thornhill.

Boys Track

MVP – Trenton Porte.

Newcomers of the Year – Ryan Porte and Cameron Wing.

Field Event MVP – David Austin.

Girls Cross Country

MVP – Madisen Kulsa.

Heart Award – Paige Row.

Newcomer of the Year – Jadie Milner.

Boys Cross Country

MVP – Ryan Porte.

Heart Award – Nate Holland.

Newcomer – Ryan Porte.

Baseball

MVP – Cade Adair.

Heart Award – 2021 Varsity Team.

Pitchers of the Year – Chris Garcia and Sam Marquez.

Offensive MVP – Carlos Garcia and Cannon Kilcrease.

Golf

Boys MVP – Colton Prunty.

Girls MVP – Tabitha Rigby and Melissa Millan.

Most Improved Boy – Josef Heidle.

Bass Fishing

Team of the Year – Landry Hipp and Caleb Gonzales.

