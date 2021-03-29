The Eustace Lady Bulldogs defeated the Blooming Grove Lady Lions 8-4 on Saturday in a District 18-3A contest.
With the win, Eustace is 10-8 overall and 3-3 in district play.
Eustace opened up scoring in the first inning, when an error scored three runs. The game was tied at four with Eustace batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for the Lady Bulldogs. Sophomore Emma Bell earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs going all seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out one and walking none.
The Lady Bulldogs were led at the plate by Bell with a double and a triple, senior Gracey Pitchford with a double, senior Kayla Lovelady with a double and senior Lauren Herring with three RBI’s.
