The Eustace cross country teams competed at the sports complex in Kaufman on Aug. 27-28.
On Thursday, the JV teams represented by both winning the meet.
The boys were led by Thomas Paschall and Scotty Neeper who finished fourth and fifth overall.
The girls were led by Melissa Mullan, Grace Ferrell, and Ella Taylor who all came in in a tight pack finishing seventh, eighth, and ninth overall.
On Friday, The varsity girls team finished third as a team and were led by Madisen Kulsa and Paige Row who placed ninth and 10th overall.
The varsity boys team finished fourth and were led by Trenton Porte who placed ninth and Jackson Byrum who placed 18th.
The next race will be a dual meet with Kaufman at our track starting at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday.
