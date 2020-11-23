Eustace High School had a solid showing at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A state cross country meet Monday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
In the boys race, the defending champion Eustace Bulldogs finished in fifth place out of 12 teams with 141 points.
The Bulldogs average time on the course was 17 minutes, 02.79 seconds. Presidio won the title with a time of 16:28.35 and 65 points.
Among the 123 runners in the race, Trenton Porte finished 11th overall with a time of 16:18.14. His brother Ryan finished 31st with a time of 16:40.93.
Senior Nathaniel Holland was 54th with a time of 17:06.05, while Daniel Stout finished 74th at 17:32.57. Jackson Byrum was 79th at 17:36.29. Cooper Reeve finished in 80h place overall with a time of 17:36.84, while Joseph Hunter rounded out the standings in 93rd overall at 17:50.75.
In the Class 3A girls race, Eustace runners Madisen Kulsa finished 53rd, while Paige Row finished 57th at the state cross country meet Monday. Kulsa ran 13 minutes, 10.62 seconds, while Row ran 13 minutes, 13.89 seconds.
The winning time in the girls race came from Cameron Yoe freshman Yierra Flemings with a time of 11:48.49.
