The Eustace Cross Country teams participated in the Pine Tree Puddle Jump and Pig Trot in Longview, TX on Friday.
The Varsity boys ran 2 varsity teams, one in the 5A/6A division and one in the 4A and under division.
The Varsity boys in the 5A/6A division placed 2nd out of the 14 teams represented there, missing 1st by only 4 points.
The 2nd Varsity boys team placed 3rd out of 19 teams in the 4A and under division. They were led by Collin Sutton, Caleb Gonzales, and Francisco Gomez.
The Varsity girls raced in the 4A and under division and placed 4th out of 15 teams there. The Girls were lead by Freshman Page Row.
The JV boys placed 2nd out of 21 teams in the 6A and under JV division by only 6 points. The boys were led by Jimmie Skeeters, Cooper Reeve and Jackson Byrum.
The JV girls placed 2nd out of 14 teams in the 6A and under JV division. They were led by Brookelyn Patterson and Macy Penix.
The Cross Country teams will race at Van this weekend.
