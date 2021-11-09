The Eustace Cross Country teams competed in Round Rock last Friday at the 3A State Cross Country Meet.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Paige Row placed 38th out of 151 girls. She ran her best time this season with a 12:44.
The Bulldogs team placed second and made the podium. Ryan and Trenton Porte finished 11th and 12th out of the 151 boys with a time of 16:34 and 16:36, close behind them was Cooper Reeve in 19th place with a time of 16:47, then Jayden King was 60th with a time of 17:38, Caleb Gonzales and Jake Haney were 74th and 76th and both ran a time of 17:51, and then Jaden Stout placed 85th with a time of 17:59. These boys ran great races and represented our school well.
Ryan Porte, Trenton Porte, and Cooper Reeve all received all-state honors for finishing in the Top 20.
