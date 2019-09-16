The Eustace Cross Country teams participated in the Miller Grove Invite in Miller Grove, TX on Thursday.
The Girls' varsity team was led by Jeanne Pickett who placed 19th overall and the team placed 8th out of 24 teams.
The varsity boys team faced off against defending 1A state champions in Miller Grove in the Open Varsity division. With only a 4 point margin, Miller Grove was able to win against the defending 3A state champions. Eustace placed 2nd out of the 22 teams represented there. Dalton Page and Trenton Porte led the Bulldogs placing 2nd and 4th overall.
The second varsity boys (Eustace ran 2 varsity teams) team placed 3rd out of the 22 teams there and were led by Collin Sutton and Caleb Gonzales who placed 18th and 21st overall.
The JV girls placed 2nd out of the 10 teams and were led by overall individual champion freshman Morgan Buccafurno.
The JV boys placed 2nd out of 12 teams and were led by sophomore Cooper Reeve who blasted by the competition in the late stages of the race to win the individual championship by 100 meters!
The Performer of the week is Cooper Reeve and Team of the week is the JV Boys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.