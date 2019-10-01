The Eustace Cross Country teams participated in the annual Van Invitational Meet held at the Twin Oaks Ranch in Van.
The varsity girls placed 5th out of the 11 teams there.
The girls finished well, running as a team with only 30 seconds separating the #1 runner to the #5 runner.
The girls were led by Page Row, Madisen Kulsa and Brookelyn Patterson.
The varsity boys were meet champions; placing 1st out of the 10 teams there.
The boys were led by overall meet champion senior Jaden Lopez and in 2nd overall Senior Dalton Page and six team members received medals for being in the top 15 places.
The JV girls placed 2nd overall in the team standings and were led by Sophomore Spaniard Iciar Aragon who placed 3rd overall. And also medaling was sophomore Brooklyn Moore.
The JV boys were meet champions; with several runners earning medals placing in the top 15.
The boys had 7 runners in the top 8 places.
They were led by overall meet champion Caleb Gonzales, in 2nd was Francisco Gomez, and in 3rd was Joseph Hunter.
