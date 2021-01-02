Eustace Rubi Bailey

Eustace Lady Bulldogs Rubi Bailey goes up for a shot in a victory last week.

EUSTACE – The Eustace Lady Bulldogs basketball team earned back-to-back district wins this past week.

They hosted Palmer on Dec. 30 and Blooming Grove on Friday.

In the Palmer matchup the final score was 47-37. Emma Bell and Avery Reeve both led the team with 14 points each. Rubi Bailey and Reeve crashed the boards for a combined effort of 24 rebounds. Bell also gave the team help with eight steals and four assists.

The JV team won as well against Palmer with a final score of 31-27. Morgan Buccafunno led the team with 12 points.

In the varsity girls' game against Blooming Grove the final score was 58-32. The team received scores from all the players in a great team effort. Bailey led the scoring with 13 points. Reeve added 10 points and 12 rebounds for a double double.

The teams’ overall record is 5-6 and their district record is 3-2. They travel to Malakoff on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. with the JV team followed by the varsity team.

