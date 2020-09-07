EUSTACE – The Eustace Lady Bulldogs continue their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets Friday in the district opener.
Eustace won by scores of 25-13, 20-25,25-15 and 25-19 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at Blooming Grove in District 18-3A action.
In the win over Kemp, Rubi Bailey led the way with 16 kills, one ace and two digs. Georgia Utz had 11 kills, Emma Bell had seven kills and Lyra Landrum had three kills and one assist.
Alyssa Lane had three kills, Sam Cofer had two kills and Gracey Pitchford had 13 assists, one kill and two aces.
Havynn Mahaffey had 19 assists and one ace for the Lady Bulldogs. Ella Taylor had three assists and one digs, while Emma Fisher had one dig.
