Ryan McKee, a rising multi-sport senior at Eustace, attended the invite-only Perfect Game Baseball Northeast Summer Showcase in Staten Island, New York last week where he was named a Top Prospect by baseball scouts.
A report from the Showcase website shows McKee lining a single over the leaping third baseman to get his team on the board early to kick off Thursday’s game action.
“McKee has continued to showcase line-drive impact to the pull side, using his strong lower half to generate torque,” the report stated.
During the showcase, baseball prospects from around the nation are evaluated by Perfect Game scouts during position-specific events. The prospects were also divided into teams and played two full games where scouts evaluated the prospects in real game action.
The Eustace right-handed pitcher and utility player earned top honors at the event, including top five in fastball, infield, and outfield velocity. He also was ranked in the top 10 in exit velocity of the baseball off the bat. McKee’s Top Prospect rating will earn him an invite to one of the prestigious Top Prospect games around the country.
A Showcase report from batting practice said McKee displayed some of the better bat speed and strength throughout his round, as the 2023 Texas native produced several well-struck line drives.
“He generates his present bat speed with good lower half engagement and delivers the barrel with authority," the report stated.
McKee also took advantage of his trip to New York to take in some of the sights. From Staten Island, he traveled to to Central Park for lunch, walked down Fifth Avenue to window shop, took in Times Square and attended the current production of Hamilton.
