The Eustace ISD Archery Teams excelled in the National Archery in the Schools Program/International Bowhunters Organization Open Championship Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
After three days of competition among 2,300 Archers, the Eustace Middle School Archery Team finished fourth place out of 34 teams in the Bullseye Division and seventh overall in the IBO/3D Division.
Landry Huggins of Eustace Middle School continued what has already been an impressive 2022 tournament season for her by coming in third place in Bullseye and second place in IBO/3D among middle school girls.
