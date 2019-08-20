The Eustace Bulldogs and Kerens Bobcats will face off Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium at 6 p.m. in a scrimmage for a THSCEF fundraiser event and the public is invited.
100% of the proceeds from the game, which can be collected at the gate, will be donated to the Texas High School Coaches’ Education Foundation’s Benevolence Fund on OUR DAY TO SHINE.
The fund was created by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors to assist athletes and coaches that are experiencing hardships.
To date, over 900 schools have participated in OUR DAY TO SHINE and over $614,000 have been raised and the THSCEF has paid over $584,000 to athletes and coaches in need.
According to the press release, both schools that participate in the game will be honored in the October magazine of Texas Coach.
The program isn’t limited to just football as they encourage all other sports to use one of their scrimmages as their day to shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.