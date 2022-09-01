The Eustace Bulldogs came through when it counted in their opening night win over Farmersville and hope to build on that as Maypearl visits Friday on homecoming night.
Eustace Coach Kevin Chase said the Panthers can pose some problems, especially on the offensive side.
“Maypearl’s going to be tough,” Chase said. “They’ve got a good running back and quarterback. Defensively, they’ve got some thicker linebackers.
The Panthers scored 53 on opening night, which was one-point shy of the 54 scored by their opponent Western Hills of Fort Worth.
“We’ve got to dominate the line of scrimmage again and when we have the opportunity to throw make them,” Chase said.
Reflecting on the 27-21 win over Farmersville, Chase said his team confirmed that they had a lot of heart by pulling the game out in overtime.
“Some things happened in the game that didn’t bounce our way,” Chase said.” We had a couple of fumbles and things like that, but they just kept fighting and fighting though the adversity. I knew they were capable of it.”
Chase sid he was pleased with both the offensive and defensive effort in the opener.
“We didn’t give up a lot of yards and gave up one big play in the entire game,” Chase said. “Justin Abbe played outstanding and had a couple of pass break-ups. He blocked a field goal attempt at the end of regulation to send it into overtime.”
Abbe also contributed an 80 yard kickoff return to the cause.
Cannon Kilcrease ran in from 27 yards away to give Eustace its first lead, 13-7 and finished with 137 yards on the ground. Quarterback Brody Sutton rolled up 90 yards.
“Our run game was strong and that was really good to see,” Chase said.
