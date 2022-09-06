This past weekend, Rocket League, Valorant, and Rainbow 6 each competed in a double-elimination qualifying tournament.
Junior colleges that compete in this are the best of the best to qualify for the invitational season. Invitationals are a path to for a chance compete in the developer’s tournament, which include major universities.
Rocket League went 3-2, Valorant went 0-2, and Rainbow 6 is still going. They play against Wichita State University Tech tonight for a spot in the grand finals against Barton CC.
Since we are in the final four, the college automatically qualify for the invitational and are playing for a high seed.
Rocket League and Valorant will try again in the second qualifiers starting Sept. 17.
