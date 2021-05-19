With the postponement of the annual Trinity Valley Community College Golf Tournament, entries are again being accepted.
The fund raiser is set for Monday, June 14 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club. It was originally scheduled Monday, May 17, when it was postponed due to weather.
The deadline to enter is now Monday, June 7.
Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with trophies awarded for each flight.
Proceeds from the tournament enable the TVCC Foundation to provide scholarships for students.
Entry applications are available at the Office of Institutional Advancement in the Orval Pirtle Administration Building on the Athens campus, 903-670-2620 or via email, lland@tvcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.