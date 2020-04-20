This past weekend, it was announced that former TVCC Lady Cardinal basketball coach Elena Lovato was leaving Mississippi State, along with head coach Vic Schaefer and most of his staff, for the University of Texas and the Lady Longhorns basketball program.
Lovato will serve as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, the same position she had in Starkville, MS.
At Mississippi State, she helped recruit some of the top classes in Lady Bulldog history that went to four straight NCAA Tournaments, along with two straight national championship appearances and the team’s first SEC Championship.
At TVCC, Lovato led the Lady Cards to their seventh and eighth national championships in program history in 2013 and 2014, with a combined record of 70-2 in those two seasons.
Between two stints at Mississippi State, she was the head coach at Arkansas Fort-Smith, where she led the 2017-18 team to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.