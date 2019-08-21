Eddie Kite has been named athletic coordinator at Trinity Valley Community College.
Kite arrives after a successful five years at Panola College as head women’s basketball coach. Prior to that, he served 11 years as head women’s basketball coach at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma.
He also has assistant coaching tenures at Central Florida Community College, East Texas Baptist University, Oral Roberts University, University of Montavello, University of Mobile and University of Houston.
Kite received a Bachelor of Arts degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1995 and a Master of Education degree from East Central University in 2011.
The Murchison native is a graduate of Brownsboro High School and attended TVCC. He replaces Jeremy Richardson, who resigned in May to become head football coach at Northland Community & Technical College.
