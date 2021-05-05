Plenty of anglers found the big bites and enjoyed good fishing during the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament held April 22-25 at Lake Fork, but Lee Livesay of Longview lived the largest of them all.
In four days the personable pro and fishing guide assembled a Century Club weight totaling 112 pounds, 5 ounces on five fish per day en route to nailing down his second career Elite Series win in the last six months.
It’s a huge achievement to crack the 100-pound mark on 20 bass in any tournament. Pulling it off in a top-tier Elite Series derby is a major league milestone.
Dating back to 2006, only 31 other Bassmaster pros had earned a coveted Century Belt trophy before Livesay wrangled his. Patrick Walters of Summerville, S.C., is among them.
Walters is a three-year pro who won the 2020 Texas Fest event at Fork last November with 104-12. The 27-year-old angler topped 100 pounds a second time in April, but still finished a distant second in a tournament that began as a dog fight and ultimately turned into a final day slugfest that Livesay won with a crushing comeback performance that is sure to go down as one of the most convincing in BASS history.
Anyone silly enough to ever question Livesay’s confidence on his home lake surely isn’t questioning it now. He finished seventh at Fork last fall and left absolutely no doubts in this one.
Entering the final round in fifth-place with 70-2, nearly seven pounds behind leader Brandon Card, Livesay put together a fairy tale fishing day that culminated with a small army of heavyweights totaling 42 pounds, 3 ounces.
The smallest bass in his five-fish limit weighed 7-6; the biggest 9-2. It’s the third heaviest five-fish limit ever brought to the scales in a BASS event. Dean Rojas has owned the top spot since 2001 with 45-2 caught at Floridia’s Lake Toho. Terry Scroggins is second with 44-4 from Lake Falcon in April 2008.
It was an exciting day for Livesay, who banked $100,000. To hear him it, what made the win most special was doing it on his home lake before an armada of spectator boats filled with family, friends and sponsors who gathered on the water to cheer him on. At one time, as many as 44 fan-filled boats were watching him fish.
“I’ve spent thousands of days with clients and fun fishing on this lake,” Livesay told Bassmaster.com. “I never thought I had it. I knew I was around them, but I never thought I’d catch 42 pounds. So, doing it in front of family and friends, and a lot of sponsors were here, too, it’s just amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
What made Livesay’s near record-setting catch even more remarkable is that most were caught using a tactic that many anglers hold in the highest regard in the fun department — topwater fishing.
His big money bait in the final round was a bone colored Heddon Saltwater Super Spook. It’s a magnum version of the Zara Spook, an old staple in topwater fishing arenas best known for its “dog walking” dance.
According to Livesay, four of his five heaviest bass slammed the five-inch plug. His fifth fish pounced on a big swim bait.
Livesay said he visited about 10 different spots in the final round. His bread and butter area was a shallow, underwater point about 100 yards from the Little Caney Creek channel. The water was about 2-3 feet deep and he believes the fish were feeding intermittently on shad. He made repeated casts to the same area to entice the fish to bite.
Interestingly, Livesay attributes a big part of his success to taking a stealthy approach while utilizing a technique meant to attract strikes by rousing the surface. He did it by turning off his electronics to eliminate sonar noise and using his Minn Kota Raptor shallow anchors rather than his trolling motor to maintain proper boat position. The idea was to eliminate any foreign sounds that might spook Fork’s wary largemouths.
“These Fork fish get tons of pressure and you have to stay quiet out there to catch them,” he said. “Staying off the trolling motor, turning off the electronics and making long casts were big keys.”
TPWD Weighs In
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Jake Norman of Tyler had a hunch the tournament might turn into a big fish slugfest, and Texas’ top-ranked trophy bass lake certainly didn’t disappoint. In addition to Livesay’s 112-5 and Walters’ 102-5, three other Top 10 anglers cracked the 90-pound threshold and five others turned in weights over 80 pounds.
Norman believes the weights may have been even heavier had it not been for a series of cold fronts that passed through East Texas before the tournament got underway.
“I have almost zero doubt the four-day BASS record (132 pounds, 8 ounces) would have been broken had turned off warm the week before the tournament started,” Norman said. “Fork still has a great population of big fish, but they are only vulnerable and patternable during a few key windows throughout the year. Unfortunately, the cold fronts prior to the tournament put the post-spawn bite on hold, and anglers had tough conditions for a few days.”
An avid angler himself, Norman expects the offshore pattern that carried Livesay to the winner’s circle to become increasingly strong over the next few weeks as the spawn winds down and post spawners start gorging on shad. However, the biologist says weekend anglers shouldn’t be disappointed if they don’t catch fish like the pros. If it were easy, everyone would be doing it.
“The results of this tournament will end up giving false hopes to a bunch of anglers,” Norman said. “Fork has a tremendous population of trophy fish, but they are some of the most technical to catch. Location, time of day, wind direction and other boats being present are just a few factors that can influence your fishing success each day. Some of the pros made it look easy, but several of them struggled wildly too.”
