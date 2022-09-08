ATHENS - Water level is about one foot low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair along outside grass edges in 8-12 feet feet using shaky heads, Texas rigs and slow falling plastics. School fish have been active off and on over main lake points, busting small topwaters and lipless cranks. Crappie are still slow with the best bite coming around brush piles in 25 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.32 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are best on main lake humps 8-14 feet; blue cat holding on the deeper sides of humps in 14-20 feet. Black bass are good around docks in 2-10 feet, hitting plastics, bladed jigs and cranks. A few on brush piles and rock in 4-12 feet.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.51 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north targeting shallow grass beds near deeper water using poppers, frogs and buzz baits. The river is also holding some fish to be caught on worms and medium diving cranks. Down south fishing is best on shallow points with rock early using small topwaters and square bills, then moving to points and drops in 7-16 feet with Carolina rigs once the sun gets up. Crappie fishing is fair under the long bridge up north using minnows in 16 feet.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.75 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham is reporting some good topwater action around shallow grass and points early, then switching to Carolina rigs on points and other main lake structure in 10-20 feet. Also some fish hitting jigs and heavy Texas rigs around deeper grass in 7-9 feet. Some schooling action on the main lake, but most are small — hitting small ‘Traps, spoons and chrome topwater. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles with a few limits reported. Fish are suspended in the tops of brush piles 18-24 feet.
FORK - Water level is 5.59 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says there hasn’t been much change in bass fishing patterns over the last week. In shallow water fish are scattered around stumps and other flooded cover, hitting light Texas rigs, square bills and a few topwaters. Points near creeks and drops are good bets. Offshore fish are roaming with shad and tough to pattern. Crappie guide Gary Paris say the bite has been good on jigs and shiners fished around brush piles in 15-20 feet of water and around bridges. Also fish to be caught on standing timber, suspended at 12-15 feet. Forward sonar is a plus.
NACONICHE - Water level is just below full pool and clearing. Water temperature is running 83-85 degrees.
David Russell says school bass have been active, but most are running small. Alabama rigs, small ‘Traps and small topwaters are all producing, but the A-rig has been most consistent. Days with wind to produce some chop on the surface are best. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.81 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good targeting stumps along creeks in 2-10 feet and around docks using bladed jigs, casting jigs and wobble head jigs. Crappie are still good under the bridges on small minnows and jigs in about 15-19 feet. White bass are slow with the best action coming on points using shad pattern cranks. Catfish are good on the river channel in 17-19 feet, mostly on baited holes, and around docks in 4-10 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.17 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, all on minnows. White bass slow. The fish are scattered and tough to locate. Hybrids are fair, hitting live gizzard shad on humps in 15-20 feet near the 309 Flats. Blue and channel catfish are excellent with limits of eating size fish coming on punch bait soaked on main lake points near channels in 10-20 feet. Best areas include the 309 Flats, Midway Point & Ferguson Point.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.34 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing patterns are unchanged from last week. Branum says outside grass lines are producing some solid fishing casting light Texas rigs or flipping with heavy creature baits and jigs. Offshore brush piles in 25-28 feet also holding some fish to be caught on 10-inch worms rigged Texas style and shaky head worms. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been slow. Moving around and hitting lots of piles is 16-18 feet of water is the key. Fish are present, but the bite seems to wane pretty quick.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.79 feet low and muddy in the backs of creeks. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle says crappie fishing has been hit or miss around brush piles in 20-25 feet, suspended at 12-15 feet. Natural lay downs also holding some groups. Fish don’t seem willing to bite very long. Matsubu says bass fishing has been fair with the best numbers coming on drop shot rigs in 12-18 feet and around hydrilla beds in 6-7 feet of water. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston is picking up a few fish midway up creeks using square bills, ‘Traps and small spinnerbaits. Johnston says his offshore bite has been best in 14-20 feet using cranks and Texas rigs.
