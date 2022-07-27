ATHENS - Water level is about nine inches low and clear. Surface temp in the upper 80s, low 90s. Bass are schooling early and late, hitting topwaters and small moving baits. White is working best. Outside grass lines giving up a few fish on jigs and shaky head worms. Crappie are slow on deep brush out to 20 feet using jigs and minnows.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.68 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Not much change from last week, according to fishing guide Jason Barber. Black bass are best around deeper docks and brush piles using Texas rigs, shaky heads, cranks and Carolina rigs. Some solid hybrids in the 4-8 pound range are mixed with white bass on humps in 18-20 feet, hitting slabs. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles in 16-20 feet, mainly on shiners. Shooting shady docks with small jigs also producing a few limits. Catfish are best on fresh cut bait soaked on humps in 20 feet.
FORK - Water level is 6.85 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair on topwaters and wake baits worked around shallow ridges at first light, then switching to Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and cranks at mid-morning in 12-18 feet. Red bug, plum and red shad colors working best. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and timber. Anglers with forward sonar reporting most consistent results.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.98 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north throwing topwaters, frogs and buzz baits over hydrilla beds near deeper water. Also some fish hitting shaky heads and cranks along river bends. Farther south, deep cranks and Carolina rigs are the tickets on drop offs and points in 12-18 feet. Crappie are fair. Best bite coming around brush piles and timber along the river, mainly on shiners.
NACONICHE - Water level is around six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, climbing to the 90s during the day. No report available this week.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.17 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass are good early on topwaters around shallow grass and pads, then switching Texas rigs in 5-10 feet or Carolina rigs around main lake structure in 12-25 feet. Outside grass edges in 7-10 feet also holding some fish. Crappie are good with the best action coming around brush piles in 15-25 feet. Fish are suspended about 10-15 feet.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.40 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on topwaters in skinny water on points at first light, then moving to nearby drops with Carolina rigs and and cranks at midday. Crappie are good under bridges and around brush piles in 20 feet of water; the fish are suspended in the water column. White bass are slow. Channel cat are good on liver pitched under docks and around baited holes along the river channel using night crawlers and cut shad. Best depth is 17-23 foot.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 3.75 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet, mainly on shiners. White bass are good on Tiny Torpedos when schooling, slabs when on bottom. Schooling action has been strong at times along the south shore around Ferguson Point. Hybrids are good on live shad fished around the 309 Flats. Channel cat are fair, best on King’s punch bait around timber and the 309 Flats.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.54 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good early and late along outside grass edges throwing topwaters, light Texas rigs and shad pattern cranks. Big worms and slow rolling a big spinnerbait are producing some solid fish around brush piles and offshore structure. Frogs also also producing some good quality around grass near the bank. School bass have been active from mid-morning on; a few fish to five pounds in the mix. Crappie are slow. Channel cat are good using punch bait around baited holes and old timber.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.52 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing is still slow. A few fish reported on 6XD cranks on points in 12-15 feet. The fish are suspended. Best action has been late in the day and at night. Crappie fishing is hit or miss. Best fishing in 18-25 feet around brush piles and lay downs, about three cranks off bottom using shiners. No report on catfish.
